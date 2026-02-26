Iran-US talks begin in push to avert war

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

This is the third round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran, mediated by Oman.

GENEVA – Iran and the United States began indirect talks in Switzerland on Feb 26 , in a last-ditch bid to avert war following the biggest American military build-up in the Middle East in decades.

The Oman-mediated discussions follow repeated threats from President Donald Trump to strike Iran, with the US leader on Feb 19 giving Tehran 15 days to reach a deal.

The US and Iranian delegations arrived at the venue at the Omani ambassador’s residence amid tight security, following a protest by Iranian exiles at their talks last week who threw objects at the Iranian motorcade.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi later confirmed that discussions had begun, saying the two sides had expressed “unprecedented openness to new and creative ideas and solutions”.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian insisted ahead of the talks that the Islamic republic was not “at all” seeking a nuclear weapon.

“Our Supreme Leader has already stated that we will not have nuclear weapons at all,” he said, referring to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi would likely also attend the discussions in Geneva, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

While Iran has insisted that the talks focus solely on its nuclear programme, the US wants Tehran’s missile programme and its support for militant groups in the region curtailed.

As part of the dramatic US build-up , the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, sent to the Mediterranean this week, left a naval base in Crete on Feb 26 , an AFP photographer said.

The developments follow massive protests in Iran that rights groups say saw thousands of demonstrators killed after the movement called for the end of the Islamic republic.

‘Sinister nuclear ambitions’

In his State of the Union address on Feb 24 , Mr Trump accused Iran of “pursuing sinister nuclear ambitions”, though Tehran has always insisted that its programme is for civilian purposes.

Mr Trump also claimed Tehran had “already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they’re working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America”.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry called these claims “big lies”.

The maximum range of Iran’s missiles is 2,000km according to what Tehran has publicly disclosed.

However, the US Congressional Research Service estimates that they top out at about 3,000km – less than a third of the distance to the continental United States.

Mr Trump’s State of the Union accusations in Congress were delivered in the same forum in which then president George W. Bush laid out the case for the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Ahead of talks on Feb 26 , US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Iran must also negotiate on its missile programme, calling Tehran’s refusal to discuss ballistic weapons “a big, big problem”.

He followed up by saying that “the President wants diplomatic solutions”.

But US Vice-President J.D. Vance told Iran to take Mr Trump’s threats “seriously”, saying the US President had a “right” to use military action.

“You can’t let the craziest and worst regime in the world have nuclear weapons,” Mr Vance told America’s Newsroom on Fox News.

‘People would suffer’

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is leading the Iranian delegation at the talks, had called them “a historic opportunity”, adding that a deal was “within reach”.

The US will be represented by envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Trump’s son-in-law, Mr Jared Kushner.

The two countries held talks earlier in February in Oman, then gathered for a second round in Geneva last week.

A previous attempt at negotiations collapsed when Israel launched surprise strikes on Iran in June 2025 , beginning a 12-day war that Washington briefly joined to bomb Iranian nuclear sites.

In January 2026, Tehran launched a mass crackdown on nationwide protests that have posed one of the greatest challenges to the Islamic republic since its inception.

Protests have since resumed around Iranian universities.

Tehran residents who spoke to AFP were divided on whether there would be renewed conflict.

“There would be famine and people would suffer a lot. People are suffering now, but at least, with war, our fate might be clear,” 60-year-old homemaker Tayebeh said. AFP