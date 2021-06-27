Iran says nuclear site images won't be given to IAEA as deal has expired

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Iran's Speaker of Parliament said on Sunday (June 27) that Teheran will never hand over images taken from inside some Iranian nuclear sites to the United Nations nuclear watchdog as a monitoring agreement with the agency has expired, Iranian state media reported.

"The agreement has expired... any of the information recorded will never be given to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the data and images will remain in the possession of Iran," said Mr Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

The IAEA and Teheran struck the three-month monitoring agreement in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its cooperation with the agency, and it allowed monitoring of some activities that would otherwise have been axed to continue.

The agreement was later extended for a month until last Thursday.