Iran might have a few military surprises in store as US’ hopes of a swift victory fade 

- The US and Israel claim they have established air supremacy over Iran, giving them a clear-cut path to attack and spy unfettered as they pursue a war meant to weaken the country or topple the government .

Israel claims it has destroyed 75 per cent of Iran’s missile launch sites , and that the number of missiles launched from Iran has decreased from 200 per day to only a couple dozen.

Yet, according to news reports coming from the region, Iran’s drones and missile attacks continued over the weekend. Iran destroyed water treatment and energy facilities in Bahrain, in response to Israeli and American attacks on similar sites in Iran.

Israel’s heavily censored news reports acknowledged “significant” hits on cities including Tel Aviv on March 8 and 9. Meanwhile, war monitors such as Jason Chen have detected an increase in Iranian drone swarms and missile launches after the ninth day of the war.

“Sometimes it’s not even a barrage,” Israeli Lieutenant-Colonel Nadav Shoshani told reporters in a conference call on March 9, and that it could be as low as just one or two missiles.

“Because they want to maintain a cycle where the Israeli civilians are going to the safe rooms. They know we have sirens, we have safe rooms. They know our policy, and so they’re trying to terrorise the Israeli civilians,” he said.

The US’ hopes of a quick offensive to topple the Iranian regime seem to have been crushed. With the war dragging into the second week, there is little reason to believe it will end quickly or decisively.

America and Israel have superior firepower. But Iran’s capabilities remain more of a mystery. They claim extensive weaponry, including hypersonic or near-hypersonic missiles that can evade US and Israeli anti-missile batteries. But much of their attacks so far have been predictable, involving short-range and medium-range missile launches and drones.

“Everything they are doing from from disrupting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz to hitting the energy infrastructure around the Persian Gulf is all about imposing costs on the United States in order to change the United States’ calculations,” Dr Hamidreza Azizi, a scholar at the German Institute for International and Strategic Affairs, told The Straits Times.

Tehran knows that even if a military victory against the US and Israel is not possible, it can turn the conflict into a lengthy war of attrition that depletes the American resources, roils international markets, and sends up fuel prices.

“No one expects Iran to contain US air power allied with Israel,” Brazil-based geopolitical analyst Patricia Marins told ST.

“The American bombings will continue and become increasingly devastating, but they will solve nothing. Iran’s strategy seems clear: using the closure of Hormuz and the interruption of production from Gulf countries to pressure the markets, generating internal and external political pressure on the US.”

In the battle to survive, the regime faces considerable challenges. The US and Israel have established an air corridor stretching from Iran to the eastern Mediterranean. That allows their spy planes and fighter jets freedom of access over Iranian territory.

Experts and media reports suggest that even if Iran’s missile and drone stockpiles are not running low, thanks to underground bunkers and storage facilities, its capabilities have been severely degraded.

But Iran could simply be holding its fire.

Two former Iranian military personnel who spoke on condition of anonymity said Tehran’s measured response is strategic, as it could be concentrating on damaging America’s expensive but highly exposed system of radars and early detection systems in the Gulf, including THAAD missile detection facilities that provided real-time data on Iranian launches.

Destroying or depleting those would allow Iran to more effectively target Israeli and American infrastructure. “The Iranians may operate more freely and also with more success if the early warning systems are no longer effective,” Dr Azizi said.

Iranian officials also claim they have not yet even begun to use their most powerful weapons, including hypersonic missiles and heavier bombs, which are more difficult for US anti-aircraft batteries to strike down. The Iranians say the ballistic missiles they have fired so far at Israel were mostly outdated reserves built in the early 2010s.

Experts have repeatedly cast doubt on the Iranian claims and the effectiveness of its hypersonic missiles even if it possesses them. Iran’s precision weapons generally have a guided ascent but then descend freely towards their target, making them more susceptible to anti-missile technology. Its version of hypersonic missiles does not measure up to Chinese-made equivalents in accuracy or lethality.

But experts concur that at the very least Iran has one of the most extensive arsenals of missiles and drones in the region. Its suicide drones – also used by Russians in Ukraine – can double as precision weapons, even if the payloads are not as dramatic as missiles. And they are also far less expensive than Israeli and American hardware.

Above all, Iran has yet to use its potentially most devastating gambit: crippling the world economy by mining or raining rockets down on the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint through which roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil flows.

Iran’s warnings to ships have already choked off almost all commercial traffic in and out of the waterway. To plant such mines, Iran could deploy its Ghadir-class submarines. Even if its navy is crippled, Iran could launch drones or short-range rockets at ships – this could send insurance rates and fuel prices skyrocketing worldwide.

Following the early losses of last June’s 12-day war with Israel, Iran ordered its military to implement a mosaic defence doctrine under which provincial commanders are granted power to conduct defensive and offensive operations. To coordinate with each other and avoid US electronics interception, they are using old-fashioned short-wave radio technology and indecipherable analogue encryption.

“The structure fragmented as if obeying a plan,” said Ms Marins. “The entire Iranian military structure was built on command fragmentation. It is a decentralised chain and at this moment has shown itself capable of planning and coordinating actions at sea, on land, and in the air.”

The best chance the Americans and Israelis have to end the war swiftly on their own terms is to convince one or more senior commanders to defect. But that seems unlikely. The regime may be deeply unpopular among the Iranian diaspora and opposed by large segments of citizens at home, but it has managed to cultivate an entrenched core of devoted supporters ready to fight, kill and die for the Islamic Republic.

Tens of thousands of regime supporters came out on March 9 in support of the country’s new supreme leader, Mr Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a Feb 28 airstrike.

“The US and Israel have immense military power incomparable to the Iranian one,” said Ms Marins. “But time is against them, as are the markets and fuel inflation in the American market.”