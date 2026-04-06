Iran has formulated its response to ceasefire proposals, foreign ministry spokesperson says
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DUBAI – Iran has formulated its positions and demands in response to recent ceasefire proposals conveyed via intermediaries, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on April 6.
The spokesperson added that negotiations were “incompatible with ultimatums and threats to commit war crimes”.
Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had a set of requirements based on its national interests that had already been conveyed via intermediary channels.
Earlier US demands such as the 15-point plan were rejected for being “excessive”, he added.
“Iran does not hesitate to clearly express what it considers its legitimate demands and doing so should not be interpreted as a sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of its confidence in defending its positions,” Mr Baghaei said in a press conference.
“We have formulated our own responses” and will announce details in due time, he added in response to an Iranian journalist’s question regarding ongoing efforts to bring about a ceasefire between Iran and the US. REUTERS