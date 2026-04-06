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Iran has formulated its response to ceasefire proposals, foreign ministry spokesperson says

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People inspect the damage at the research building of the Shahid Beheshti University, which was damaged by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2026.

The conflict began more than a month ago when the US and Israel struck Iran on Feb 28.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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DUBAI – Iran has formulated its positions and demands in response to recent ceasefire proposals conveyed via intermediaries, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on April 6.

The spokesperson added that negotiations were “incompatible with ultimatums and threats to commit war crimes”.

Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had a set of requirements based on its national interests that had already been conveyed via intermediary channels.

Earlier US demands such as the 15-point plan were rejected for being “excessive”, he added.

“Iran does not hesitate to clearly express what it considers its legitimate demands and doing so should not be interpreted as a sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of its confidence in defending its positions,” Mr Baghaei said in a press conference.

“We have formulated our own responses” and will announce details in due time, he added in response to an Iranian journalist’s question regarding ongoing efforts to bring about a ceasefire between Iran and the US. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.