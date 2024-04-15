Iran attack tests Netanyahu’s political staying power

JERUSALEM – In a deeply divided Israel, even the dramatic scene above the country’s skies on late April 13 is open to political interpretation.

For supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s display of defensive technology against an Iranian salvo that included hundreds of drones and missiles proves Mr Netanyahu has long been right to warn about the threat posed by Iran.

His opponents are loath to give him any credit, reserving their praise for the air force.

“Like everything in Israel in recent years, the story is split into two narratives,” said Ms Mazal Mualem, an Israeli political commentator for Al-Monitor, a Middle East news site, and author of a recent biography of the Israeli leader.

“The division and polarisation in Israeli society prevents people from seeing the full picture,” Ms Mualem added.

Iran’s barrage April 13, launched in response to an Israeli attack on an Iranian Embassy building in April in Damascus, Syria, that killed several high-ranking commanders in Iran’s armed forces, came at a perilous time for Mr Netanyahu.

At home, he is an unpopular leader whom many hold responsible for his government’s policy and intelligence failures that led to the deadly Hamas-led attack in southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023, which prompted Israel to go to war in the Gaza Strip. Abroad, he is the focus of international censure over Israel’s prosecution of that war, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza.

How he ultimately emerges from this episode may depend on what happens next.

Mr Netanyahu now must make a choice. Will he respond to Iran with a forceful counterattack and potentially entangle Israel and other countries in a broader war? Or will he absorb the attack, which gravely injured one 7-year-old girl but otherwise did limited damage, and defer to the coalition that helped defend Israel in the interests of regional stability?

Israel’s allies have been urging restraint.

“The question is whether Israel is going to retaliate immediately, or surprise the Iranians in one way or another,” said Mr Efraim Halevy, who served as director of Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, during the latter part of Mr Netanyahu’s first term in the 1990s.

No Israeli leader has warned about Iran so consistently as Mr Netanyahu or, for that matter, has spent so long in office. As Israel’s longest serving prime minister, he has been in power for about 17 years overall.

Since his first year in office in 1996, Mr Netanyahu warned that a nuclear Iran would be catastrophic and that time was running out. For the nearly three decades since, he has been sounding the same alarm.