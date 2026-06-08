Ipsos quick count shows statistical tie in Peru's presidential race

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LIMA, June 7 - An early tally by pollster Ipsos shows that Roberto Sanchez is leading Peru's presidential race with 50.3% compared to Keiko Fujimori's 49.7%, a statistical tie according to Ipsos representatives.

The Ipsos quick count uses a representative sampling of polling stations across the country. While not an official count, the quick count has been an accurate indicator of the final count in previous elections.

Ipsos showed Fujimori dominating Lima, carrying the urban vote and the coast, while Sanchez swept the rural vote and the sierra - in effect, two electorates pulling in opposite directions.

The result echoes the 2021 runoff, when Fujimori and Pedro Castillo finished roughly 50.1% to 49.9% and the proclamation dragged on for weeks amid nullity challenges.

The electoral court reviewed each claim and rejected virtually all of them, clearing the way for Castillo's proclamation as president-elect. Sanchez served as foreign trade and tourism minister in that government. REUTERS