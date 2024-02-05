Investors care more about reputational risk than climate risk: Survey

SINGAPORE – Executives at many of the world’s largest investment firms are more concerned about reputational risk to their company than the climate impacts of the companies they invest in, according to survey released on Feb 5.

The findings show a worrying disconnect between executives’ understanding that climate change is a threat and investment decisions that fail to match that concern.

“Most CEOs and executives are very concerned about climate change, but they are not doing enough to ensure that the soaring climate risks they face are incorporated into their investment decision-making,” said Ms Rose Tehan, report author and analyst at Australian activist group Market Forces.

“Corporate leaders and investors must make better choices for their companies to prosper,” she told The Straits Times.

Climate risks include direct impacts of worsening weather extremes on companies’ assets and supply chains, such as floods, storms and wildfires. They also include risks from tougher regulations such as taxes on carbon pollution or tighter emission controls on transport.

Market Forces and market research agency NewtonX conducted the survey of 150 CEOs, other executives and investors at 100 of the world’s largest financial institutions in Britain, the United States, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and Belgium.

The online survey, conducted from September to November 2023, mainly involved banks, asset managers and pension funds with a minimum of US$20 billion (S$26.8 billion) in assets under management. Just over half the respondents were in the United States, 28 per cent in Britain and 19 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region.

The survey that executives regard climate change as a threat, with 84 per cent of respondents saying they were moderately to extremely concerned about global warming.

Yet nearly 80 per cent of respondents said reputational risk had a high or very high level of influence on decision-making when evaluating investments.

A total of 57 per cent said climate change risk had a high or very high influence on their decision-making.

However, this only refers to climate risks that might affect the investor’s own company and not to the activities of firms they might invest in.

The climate change impacts of the investee’s activities (such as the planet-warming emissions of a coal miner or oil and gas producer) ranked lower as a concern, with just half of respondents viewing it as highly influential in their investment decisions.

“Unlike previous studies, our survey found that the reputational risk to investors and their companies is more important to them than maximising returns for clients,” said Ms Tehan.