Intruder who entered Pelosi’s house and hit husband with hammer was on ‘suicide mission’

SAN FRANCISCO The intruder who struck Mr Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer, leaving him unconscious in a pool of blood, was in his own words on a “suicide mission”, according to law enforcement authorities – not just to break the kneecaps of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but to go after other politicians and their relatives.

On the same day David DePape pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of the 82-year-old businessman, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins presented fresh details about the struggle in a court filing aimed at making sure the alleged assailant stays locked up through the end of his trial.

After the 2 am attack on Oct 28, but before he was questioned by police, DePape told officers and medics at the Pelosi residence that he’s “sick of” the “level of lies coming out of Washington, DC”, according to Tuesday’s filing.

While Mr Pelosi was in the way of his primary target that night, “I didn’t really want to hurt him, but you know this was a suicide mission”, DePape said, adding: “I’m not going to stand here and do nothing even if it cost me my life.”

Mr Pelosi is recovering after surgery to repair a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. Mrs Pelosi, who was in Washington during the break-in at her San Francisco home, said in a statement Monday that her husband is making steady progress in what’s expected to be a long recovery.

The attack came less than two weeks before the US midterm election, putting lawmakers on edge and focusing attention on the potential for violence in a politically polarised nation.

DePape, who authorities say has lived for the last two years in a converted garage apartment in Richmond, California, has been linked to blog posts that railed against the government and technology giants, and espoused far-right conspiracy theories.

Speaking outside of court Tuesday, his lawyer, public defender Adam Lipson, said DePape’s exposure to “political misinformation, propaganda” could be raised in his defense.

“There’s been a lot of speculation regarding Mr. DePape’s vulnerability to misinformation,” Mr Lipson told reporters. “

“That’s certainly something we’re going to look into, that we’re going to delve into, as his defence team,” Mr Lipson said, adding that he has not yet assessed DePape’s “mental state.”

According to the filing, DePape threatened to tie up Mr Pelosi with plastic zip ties so that DePape could sleep while he awaited Mrs Pelosi’s return home. Mr Pelosi engaged DePape in conversation, attempting to calm him, asking him why he wanted to talk to his wife.

“Well, she’s number two in line for the presidency, right?” DePape said. The intruder said “they are all corrupt,” according to the filing, and “we’ve got to take them all out”.

Even after DePape became aware that Mr Pelosi had called 911, he continued the conversation, according to the filing. It describes a discussion between the two men and a police dispatcher in which Mr Pelosi gently raises the danger he faces while trying not to provoke DePape.

Mr Pelosi and DePape were struggling to gain control of the hammer when police arrived, according to the report.