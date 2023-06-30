International student charged in Canada gender studies stabbings

OTTAWA - A former international student at Waterloo University in Canada was charged on Thursday with a triple-stabbing during a gender studies class on campus that police said was motivated by hate.

Waterloo police Chief Mark Crowell told a media briefing it was a “planned and targeted attack motivated by hate and related to gender expression and gender identity”.

The accused, he said, walked into a class on Wednesday carrying two large knives and briefly spoke to the 38-year-old professor before stabbing her.

Several students intervened while others fled.

Two students – a 20-year-old female and a 19-year-old male – were stabbed in the melee and taken with their teacher to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who tried to also stab a third student, was arrested at the scene amid a massive police response.

He attempted to blend in as a victim leaving the room, but witnesses identified him to police, said Mr Crowell.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the stabbings “absolutely despicable”.

“I strongly condemn this vile act,” he said in a Twitter message.

“It is another reminder that we can never let misogynistic, anti-2SLGBTQI+ rhetoric escalate – because these words have real-life consequences.”