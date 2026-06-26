International aid heads to Venezuela after deadly earthquake

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A man walks as emergency services work at the site of a collapsed building after earthquakes hit the country, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Governments and humanitarian organisations worldwide have begun sending cash, rescue teams and other forms of aid to Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes on June 24 killed at least 188 people and left more than 1,500 injured, with casualties expected to rise.

The back-to-back quakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude and striking roughly 160km west of the capital Caracas, damaged at least 250 buildings and left, at the most recent tally, about 200 people trapped in debris.

UN humanitarian affairs office

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said the humanitarian affairs office was coordinating the deployment of international urban search-and-rescue teams.

"The coming days will require a massive collective effort to support the Government-led response and help communities," he said.

Some 8 million people in the country required humanitarian aid even before the quake, he added, and the disaster could make them more vulnerable.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Search-and-rescue teams have been deployed from Virginia and Los Angeles, and some others will be added, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters.

"That's their most immediate need right now, is search and rescue efforts," Rubio said.

Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo has sent €100,000 (S$147,000) to Venezuela for quake relief from the Vatican's charity fund, Vatican media reported.

World Central Kitchen

Chef Jose Andres, founder of the humanitarian meal provider World Central Kitchen, said on Thursday his team had begun distributing meals in Caracas. He also said on X that his Longer Tables Fund will immediately contribute US$1 million (S$1.3 million) to help Venezuela.

El Salvador

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said in a post on X that 300 rescue workers and paramedics were prepared to travel to Venezuela, along with 50 tons of medical supplies.

Mexico

A team of rescue workers and medical personnel left for Venezuela on June 25, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said, although she did not indicate how many people were in the group. She added Mexico would evaluate on June 26 whether to send additional help.

Spain

The Spanish defense ministry said a military plane would send 57 soldiers from its search-and-rescue unit and 40 firefighters from the Madrid region. Spain's development agency also plans to set up a field hospital in Venezuela.

Italy

Italy's Civil Protection agency said it was sending an advance team to Venezuela, which will prepare and coordinate the later arrival of more rescuers.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said firefighters, the ministry of defense and the air force were mobilizing to offer help. REUTERS