International aid convoy to arrive in Cuba in March: Organisers

A man pushes his cart past an empty gas station in Havana on Feb 19.

– An international convoy with humanitarian aid for Cuba, which is battling an economic crisis worsened by an oil blockade imposed by Washington, will arrive in Havana on March 21, organisers said on Feb 19 .

The organisers, Nuestra America Convoy to Cuba, say they will deliver the aid by air, land and sea to the communist island which has risked being plunged into darkness since US President Donald Trump vowed to starve it of oil in January .

“The convoy will deliver urgently needed food, medicine, medical supplies, and essential goods to communities facing acute shortages as a result of the intensified US siege that has disrupted fuel imports, grounded flights, and strained hospitals and critical infrastructure,” the group said in statement.

It describes itself as an international coalition of trade unionists, parliamentarians, humanitarian organisations and public figures including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg – who was expelled from Israel in 2025 after trying to board a flotilla with aid destined for Gaza.

“I support this convoy to Cuba not only because its people need all the aid that the convoy can deliver,” she was quoted as saying in the statement.

“I also support it because international solidarity is the only force powerful enough to push back against imperial figures like Trump and (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu that would prefer to see our fundamental rights in ruins.”

The statement did not specify whether Ms Thunberg would participate in person.

Cuba, a Caribbean country of 9.6 million people, lost its main oil supply line when Mr Trump in January ordered the ouster of Nicolas Maduro, the long-term leader of Cuban ally Venezuela.

Mr Trump said no more Venezuelan oil would go to Cuba and also threatened tariffs for any other country stepping in with crude supplies.

No foreign fuel or oil tanker has arrived in Cuba in weeks, experts in maritime transport tracking have told AFP, and emergency measures kicked in earlier in February to conserve fast-dwindling fuel stocks.

The government shuttered universities, reduced school hours and the work week, and slashed public transport as it limited fuel sales.

Cuba, under a US trade embargo since 1962, has for years been battling extended power cuts and shortages of fuel, medicine and food. AFP