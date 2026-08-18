Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

To receive the safety alerts from Instagram, parents must link their account to their child’s through the supervision settings on its Family Centre hub.

SINGAPORE – Parents all over the world will be alerted if their teenager repeatedly tries to look up terms related to suicide or self-harm in a short period on Instagram, after the feature was made available globally on Aug 13.

The alerts, first announced on Feb 26, are designed to inform parents that their teen may need support while providing resources to help them manage the issue, said the social media platform, which is owned by Meta Platforms.

To receive the alerts, parents must link their account to their child’s through the supervision settings on Instagram’s Family Centre hub.

The alerts will be sent to parents via e-mail, text or WhatsApp – depending on the contact information they share with the platform – as well as through an in-app notification.

Teens under 16 need a parent’s permission to change their content settings to be less strict on Instagram, with an extra layer of monitoring that can be selected with the agreement of their child.

Helplines Mental well-being National Mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Tinkle Friend (for primary school-age children): 1800-2744-788

Mindfull Community HQ (for caregivers, families and persons in recovery): 6460-4400 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm) Counselling Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293

Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180 Online resources eC2.sg

chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

The new parental support alerts are developed in consultation with experts from Meta’s Suicide and Self-Harm Advisory Group, said Instagram.

The feature was first introduced to parents in the US, Britain, Australia and Canada in March, before expanding to other parts of Europe, Brazil and India in May.

Meta said it is also developing similar parental alerts for certain artificial intelligence experiences. These are intended to notify parents if a teen attempts to engage in certain types of conversations related to suicide or self-harm with the Meta AI assistant.