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Instagram rolls out parental support alerts globally for teen safety

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The alerts are designed to inform parents that their teen may need support, while providing resources to help them manage the issue.

To receive the safety alerts from Instagram, parents must link their account to their child’s through the supervision settings on its Family Centre hub.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Laura Chia

  • Instagram now alerts parents globally if their teenager tries to search for suicide or self-harm terms repeatedly within a short time.
  • Parents must link their accounts to their teen's via Instagram’s Family Centre to receive alerts through e-mail, text, WhatsApp, or app notifications.
  • The feature was developed with expert advice and will expand to cover AI interactions related to suicide and self-harm in the future.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Parents all over the world will be alerted if their teenager repeatedly tries to look up terms related to suicide or self-harm in a short period on Instagram, after the feature was made available globally on Aug 13.

The alerts, first announced on Feb 26, are designed to inform parents that their teen may need support while providing resources to help them manage the issue, said the social media platform, which is owned by Meta Platforms.

To receive the alerts, parents must link their account to their child’s through the supervision settings on Instagram’s Family Centre hub.

The alerts will be sent to parents via e-mail, text or WhatsApp – depending on the contact information they share with the platform – as well as through an in-app notification.

Teens under 16 need a parent’s permission to change their content settings to be less strict on Instagram, with an extra layer of monitoring that can be selected with the agreement of their child.

Helplines

Mental well-being

  • National Mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

  • The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

  • Tinkle Friend (for primary school-age children): 1800-2744-788

  • Mindfull Community HQ (for caregivers, families and persons in recovery): 6460-4400 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Counselling

  • Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

  • Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

  • Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293

  • Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Online resources

The new parental support alerts are developed in consultation with experts from Meta’s Suicide and Self-Harm Advisory Group, said Instagram.

The feature was first introduced to parents in the US, Britain, Australia and Canada in March, before expanding to other parts of Europe, Brazil and India in May.

Meta said it is also developing similar parental alerts for certain artificial intelligence experiences. These are intended to notify parents if a teen attempts to engage in certain types of conversations related to suicide or self-harm with the Meta AI assistant.

Parents will be alerted if their teenager repeatedly tries to look up terms related to suicide or self-harm in a short period on Instagram.

The alerts are designed to inform parents that their teen may need support while providing resources to help them manage the issue.

PHOTO: META

More on this topic
‘Downward spiral’: French mother blames social media for teen’s suicide
‘A really important step’: A look at the global drive to curb social media for kids
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.