Instagram down for thousands of users globally: Downdetector

In Singapore, there were more than 900 affected users at around 11am. PHOTO: AFP
44 sec ago
35 min ago

SAN FRANCISCO - Meta Platform’s Instagram was down for thousands of users globally on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 46,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage, according to Downdetector.

The website tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

In Singapore, the incident took place at around 11am. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM DOWNDETECTOR.SG

Downdetector showed about 2,000 affected users from Britain, and more than 1,000 reports each from India and Australia.

In Singapore, there were more than 900 affected users at around 11am.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. REUTERS

