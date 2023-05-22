Instagram back up after global outage affecting thousands of users

The company did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 100,000 incidents in the United States, 24,000 in Canada and over 56,000 incidents in Britain.

More than 180,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram at the peak of the outage.

Instagram was down for users on Sunday from around 9.45pm GMT (5.45am Singapore time on Monday), according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The number of outages eased to just over 7,000 reports as of 8.30pm EST (8.30am Singapore time on Monday).

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users. REUTERS