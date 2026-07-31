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Informal poll shows Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan ahead in race to be next UN chief

Former Costa Rican vice-president Rebeca Grynspan is the early frontrunner in the race to become the next secretary-general of the United Nations.

UNITED NATIONS, United States - A first informal UN Security Council poll on July 30 showed former Costa Rican vice-president Rebeca Grynspan as the early frontrunner in the race to become the next secretary-general of the world body, followed by former Guyanese foreign minister Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, diplomats told Reuters.

One diplomat said Argentina’s Rafael Grossi, head of the UN nuclear watchdog, was in a “surprise” third place among the seven candidates for the post.

In the non-binding “straw poll” voting by the 15 members of the Security Council, Grynspan received 10 “encourage” votes to nine for Rodrigues-Birkett and seven for Grossi.

The candidates are seeking to replace Antonio Guterres of Portugal when he steps down at the end of this year after two five-year terms.

Guterres’ successor faces the task of revitalising an organisation in crisis and declining stature, and under increasing pressure to reform a bloated, costly bureaucracy and cut duplication across its many agencies.

In the straw polls, of which multiple rounds are expected, Security Council members in secret ballots are asked whether they “encourage,” “discourage” or have “no opinion” on each candidate.

Two sources told Reuters Grynspan also received one “discourage” vote.

In the early rounds of straw polls, identical ballots are cast, allowing diplomats to see overall levels of support and opposition without revealing whether negative votes came from one of the Council’s five veto-wielding permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States - whose support is vital.

Historical precedent suggests multiple rounds of polling could continue through the summer and conclude in late September or early October.

The process could take longer if no consensus candidate emerges.

The other candidates are former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet, former Ecuadorean foreign minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa, former Senegalese president Macky Sall, and Ugandan diplomat Olara Otunnu, who entered the race last week.

Other candidates can still join the contest.

Candidates for the UN’s top job include (clockwise from top left) Chile's former president Michelle Bachelet, Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan, former Senegalese president Macky Sall, former Ecuadorian foreign minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, and former Guyana foreign minister Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett. PHOTO: AFP

At a later stage in the process, the five permanent members use a different colour from elected members that reveals whether a candidate has received a “discourage” vote from one of them.

The Security Council ultimately adopts a resolution, traditionally behind closed doors, recommending an appointment to the 193-member UN General Assembly. This needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes.

Subsequent General Assembly approval has long been seen as a rubber stamp. REUTERS