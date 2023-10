JAKARTA – The clock is ticking for Indonesia’s top two presidential candidates to find their running mates for the election in early 2024, with both eyeing a potential candidate who heads the women’s wing of the country’s largest Islamic organisation Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), party insiders said.

Ms Khofifah Indar Parawansa, 58, chairwoman of NU’s women’s wing Muslimat in the last 23 years, is serving as the governor of East Java, the second-most populous province in the country.