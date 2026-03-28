Indonesia says it is in ‘positive’ talks with Iran to let tankers pass Strait of Hormuz

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Motorcyclists queueing to refuel at a petrol station operated by Pertamina in Yogyakarta on March 28. Tankers Pertamina Pride and Gamsunoro remain in the Gulf, a spokesperson said.

- Indonesia is in talks with Iran to secure safe passage for its tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran responding favourably to Jakarta’s diplomatic efforts, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on March 28.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory response in the Gulf have sent global oil prices soaring, with Iran maintaining a hold on the vital waterway.

Indonesian tankers Pertamina Pride and Gamsunoro, owned by a subsidiary of state energy firm Pertamina, remain in the Gulf, a company spokesperson said.

The Indonesian government and its embassy in Tehran have held talks with the Iranian embassy in Jakarta and relevant parties in Tehran, which have responded positively to allow the ships to safely pass through the strait, Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahd Nabyl Achmad Mulachela said.

“The Iran embassy (in Jakarta) has conveyed the Iran government’s favourable consideration regarding the safe passage of Pertamina Group’s vessels in the Strait of Hormuz,” he told AFP news agency.

Pertamina will carry out some preparations to follow up on Tehran’s “positive” response, he said, including ensuring that the crews are prepared and being insured.

“The Foreign Ministry and the Indonesian embassy in Tehran will continue to coordinate with all relevant parties in an effort to ensure the safe passage of Pertamina-owned vessels through the Strait of Hormuz,” Mr Vahd said.

Pertamina International Shipping is in talks with the Foreign Ministry to ensure its tankers can transit safely through the Strait of Hormuz, acting corporate secretary Vega Pita told AFP.

Pertamina Pride is carrying crude for domestic use, while Gamsunoro is carrying fuel oil to serve “external” consumers, Ms Vega said, without disclosing further details.

Ms Vega said the company’s priority was to ensure the crews’ safety and the security of the vessels and their cargo.

Iran has reached an agreement with Thailand to allow Thai oil vessels safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told a news conference on March 28. AFP