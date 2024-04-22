Indonesia court affirms Prabowo’s election victory, rejects appeals against result

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Constitutional Court on April 22 rejected appeals filed by lawyers representing both pairs of candidates who had lost in the February presidential polls and claimed the election was marred by electoral fraud.

The formal count by the General Elections Commission (KPU) announced on March 20 showed defence minister Prabowo Subianto and his running mate, Solo mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, had won the election by a landslide.

They received 96,214,691 votes, representing 58.59 per cent of the total ballots cast in a three-way presidential election.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and his running mate, veteran politician Muhaimin Iskandar, one of the two pairs of candidates who lost in the Feb 14 polls, wanted the voting to be conducted again and the court to disqualify Mr Prabowo and Mr Gibran, the elder son of incumbent President Joko Widodo.

“We reject the petition as a whole,” said Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo, who goes by one name, when reading the ruling on the appeal filed by the team of lawyers representing Mr Anies and Mr Muhaimin.

He added that there were dissenting opinions from three of the eight judges on the panel.

Lawyers representing the other losing pair – former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and Mr Mahfud MD, former coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs – had filed a separate appeal.

The Constitutional Court also rejected this appeal on April 22, noting that the two appeals are similar in substance.

Among other claims, the lawyers representing Mr Anies and Mr Muhaimin questioned the impartiality of the national election commission and other relevant authorities; and claimed the government’s massive social aid distributed to voters during the campaigning period benefited the candidate more closely associated with the incumbent president.

Mr Widodo did not officially endorse anyone in the race to succeed him, but his elder son’s decision to be Mr Prabowo’s running mate is widely seen as a presidential seal of approval for the pair.

The court, however, dismissed the claim that the social aid had any effect on the election results.

“The Constitutional Court is not convinced that there was a cause-and-effect relation between social aid distribution and the increase of any candidate’s votes,” said Constitutional Court Justice Daniel Yusmic Pancastaki Foekh, when taking his turn to read the ruling document.

Mr Anies and Mr Muhaimin’s lawyers also accused the incumbent government led by Mr Widodo of using his institutional privileges – including allegedly mobilising civil servants and security officers to be involved in discreet campaigning – to favour the Prabowo-Gibran ticket in the three-way race.

There were reported instances of presidential candidate Ganjar’s supporters being restrained by security officers during rallies, and their posters being allegedly taken down by the security officers.

Mr Anies also faced an unexpected region-wide power outage just as he was about to hold a rally in Madura, East Java.

The losing candidates also took issue with the validity of Mr Gibran’s candidacy, which was based on a controversial last-minute revision to the minimum age rule, paving the way for him to contest in the election despite being under the qualifying age of 40. Mr Gibran turned 36 on Oct 1, 2023.

The Constitutional Court on Oct 16, 2023, which was then led by Chief Justice Anwar Usman, who is Mr Gibran’s uncle-in-law, ruled the age limit does not apply to anyone who is an elected regional leader.