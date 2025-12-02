Straitstimes.com header logo

Indonesia assigns $1.3 billion to BRICS-led New Development Bank

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Indonesia expects its contributions to the New Development Bank to help fund sustainable development projects.

Indonesia expects its contributions to the New Development Bank to help fund sustainable development projects.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

JAKARTA – Indonesia will assign US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) to the BRICS-led New Development Bank, further boosting ties with the group of developing nations.

The country expects its contribution to help fund sustainable development projects, Coordinating Economic Affairs Ministry spokesman Haryo Limanseto said in Jakarta on Dec 2.

South-east Asia’s largest economy

formally joined the grouping earlier in 2025

, seeking to tap alternative markets at a time when US President Donald Trump’s tariffs threatened access to the US.

Since taking office in October 2024, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has also sought a higher profile for his country, which maintains a non-aligned foreign policy stance.

The BRICS grouping, which was founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, also counts Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as members.

In March, Prabowo announced Indonesia would join the New Development Bank after meeting the lender’s president Dilma Rousseff in Jakarta.

The BRICS’ founding members account for 94 per cent of subscribed shares in the New Development Bank, while Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt and the UAE account for the remainder, according to the bank’s website.

The founders subscribed for US$50 billion of paid-in and callable capital. BLOOMBERG

More on this topic
Most emerging nations can realign trade to weather US tariffs, report finds
S’pore trade deal with Latin American bloc headed for Brazil Parliament vote ‘soon’: President Lula
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.