JAKARTA - Indonesia is aiming for 250,000 purchases of new electric motorcycles and converted units by the end of 2023, as it announced on Monday a seven million rupiah (S$615) cash incentive for every motorist who shifts to a green vehicle from March 20.

The incentive would cover new motorcycles and those originally with internal combustion engines that are converted to electric vehicles (EVs). At least 40 per cent of the components in both types of electric motorcycles must be locally made.