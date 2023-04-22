Indian space agency launches 2 Singapore satellites

NEW DELHI – The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C55 mission, carrying two Singapore satellites weighing around 757kg.

The primary payload is an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS). The two satellites are intended to be launched into an eastward low-inclination orbit.

The launch was carried out at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, a rocket launch centre in southern India.

“PSLV-C55 is a dedicated commercial PSLV mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for the international satellite customer from Singapore. In this mission TeLEOS-2, a synthetic aperture radar satellite will be the primary satellite, and LUMELITE-4, a technology demonstration nano-satellite, will be the co-passenger satellite,” said the ISRO in a statement.

The TeLEOS-2 satellite will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies of the government of Singapore, while the LUMELITE-4 aims to augment Singapore’s e-navigation on maritime safety and benefit the global shipping community.

The mission was conducted under a contract with the New Space India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the ISRO. XINHUA