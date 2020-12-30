Indian farmers continue protest against reforms

Tents pitched on a blocked highway in Ghaziabad on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in India, during an ongoing protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms.

Tens of thousands of farmers continue to camp out on highways near the capital, New Delhi, in protest against three new laws implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that they fear will dismantle regulated agricultural markets, threaten their livelihood and benefit large companies.

A seventh round of talks between farmer unions and federal government officials was scheduled yesterday.