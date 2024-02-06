India won’t aid Canada probe on Sikh separatist’s killing till evidence shared

A banner with the image of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on Sept 20, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

OTTAWA - India will not provide information to Canadian investigators over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader until Canada shares evidence, India’s High Commissioner to Canada told the Globe & Mail newspaper in an interview published on Feb 5.

“We need relevant and specific evidence for us to help the Canadian authorities,” High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma told the Globe & Mail a week ago.

“Unless we see something relevant and specific, it would be extremely difficult for us to do anything to help the Canadian authorities.” REUTERS

More On This Topic
Drop in study permits issued to students from India due to dispute: Canadian minister
India requests FBI to share intel on Sikh separatists: Source

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top