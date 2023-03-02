India’s Prime Minister Modi calls for common ground on global issues at G-20 meeting

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on world leaders on Thursday to find common ground on divisive issues, as he inaugurated a ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 (G-20) bloc where Russia’s year-long war in Ukraine is taking centre stage.

“We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can,” Mr Modi said in a video message that was broadcast before the first session of the foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is set to dominate the meeting of the world’s top diplomats, with host India labouring to avoid the discord that ended its last G-20 meeting.

“We must all acknowledge that multilateralism is in crisis today,” Mr Modi said in his recorded statement. “The experience of the last few years – financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars – clearly shows that global governance has failed.”

While India shares Western concerns about China, it is also a major buyer of Russian arms and has ramped up Russian oil imports.

India has not condemned the Ukraine invasion, although Mr Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2022 that this was “not a time for war” in comments seen as a rebuke to Moscow.

Mr Modi implored G-20 delegates to make the meeting a success, while tacitly acknowledging the bloc’s deep divisions over the conflict. BLOOMBERG, AFP