Incumbent Sassou favoured in Congo Republic ballot amid rights concerns

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of outgoing President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is running for re-election, take part in a campaign rally ahead of the March 15 presidential election, in Brazzaville, Congo Republic, March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Roch Bouka/File Photo

DAKAR/BRAZZAVILLE, March 13 - The Republic of Congo heads to the polls on Sunday in a presidential election expected to keep longtime ruler Denis Sassou Nguesso in power, with his challengers hampered by voter apathy and what rights groups describe as an atmosphere of repression.

Sassou, 82, has ruled the oil-producing Central African nation for all but five years since 1979. He faces six little-known challengers after the main opposition parties opted not to field candidates.

Two of the best-known opposition figures, General Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko and André Okombi Salissa, have been in jail for nearly a decade after being convicted of undermining state security.

CLIMATE OF FEAR

Much of the pre-election unease stems from what rights groups describe as a clampdown on dissent.

Activists have been arrested, several opposition parties suspended, and public gatherings closely monitored, said Joe Washington Ebina, a prominent human rights activist.

He added that a recent violent crackdown by the state on youth gangs, known locally as "bébés noirs", had further heightened tensions and "created a climate where people no longer feel safe leaving their homes and expressing themselves".

Security forces cast their ballots on Thursday.

"Intimidation and repression by state security forces will once again play a key role in sustaining Sassou Nguesso's rule. The tactic of having security forces vote before election day - freeing them to patrol polling stations - proved effective in 2021," said Maja Bovcon, an independent consultant focused on West and Central Africa.

GOVERNMENT REJECTS ACCUSATIONS OF BIAS

In cities across Congo this week, Sassou's posters lined major roundabouts, while small groups of opposition campaigners handed out leaflets in markets with little visibility.

“Everywhere I look, I see only the president's face, as if the others weren’t even in the race,” said Rosalie Tsianko, a communications professional in Brazzaville.

Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso rejected accusations of repression and political bias, telling Reuters that “no election is won in advance”. He said Congo was equipped with oversight bodies “to ensure transparency, fairness and the vitality of our democracy”.

Some voters backed Sassou's emphasis on stability. “I support him because he is a man of peace,” said businessman Roger Ennel Ahoue.

Meanwhile, opposition candidate Uphrem Dave Mafoula urged a small crowd of supporters at a rally in Brazzaville this week to consider an alternative. "Forty years of suffering is enough,” he said, calling Sassou's economic and social record negative.

LOW TURNOUT EXPECTED

Over 3.2 million Congolese are eligible to vote, but many say they won't, expecting little suspense.

“I prefer to stay at home rather than go and vote,” said Boudibangoyi Brunel, a student in Brazzaville.

Official turnout was nearly 68% in the 2021 presidential election, but civil society groups predict it will now be lower.

"The actual abstention rate will be very high. Congolese people are tired," Ebina said. REUTERS