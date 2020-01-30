InBrief: Three new cases in Malaysia

Three new cases in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR • The country's Health Ministry said yesterday that three more people had been infected with the coronavirus, taking the total to seven, all of whom are Chinese nationals.

The new patients are a four-year-old girl, a 52-year-old man and the mother of two children who were earlier confirmed to be infected.

The mother had initially tested negative and had stayed in Malaysia to take care of her children - grandsons of a 66-year-old man who tested positive in Singapore last week.

Malaysia has beefed up health checks at all international entry points, with a separate lane for China visitors at the Johor side of the Tuas immigration checkpoint.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission also arrested a person over a Facebook post that contained false information on the outbreak.

REUTERS

UAE reports 4 cases, first in Middle East

DUBAI • Four members of a Chinese family who arrived in the United Arab Emirates from Wuhan city have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the first known cases in the Middle East, the UAE Health Ministry said yesterday.

The four visitors arrived on Jan 16. One of them went to a clinic on Jan 23 and was tested positive for the virus. The other three were later confirmed to be infected. All are in a stable condition, the ministry said.

REUTERS

Ikea closes half of its China stores

STOCKHOLM • Sweden's Ikea, the world's biggest furniture retailer, said it was temporarily closing around half of its 30 stores in China.

"In response to the Chinese government's call for efficient control of the spread of the disease, Ikea China will, from Jan 29, temporarily close around half of the stores in China," it said. "Affected employees will stay at home until further notice with pay."

Last week, Ikea closed its store in Wuhan. The company employs around 14,000 people in China.

REUTERS

Thailand to screen tourism workers

BANGKOK • Thai health officials said yesterday they will start screening tourism sector workers for the coronavirus.

Thailand has seen 14 cases of the virus, more than any other country outside China. All but one of them have been among Chinese visiting Thailand.

REUTERS