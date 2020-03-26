InBrief: Thailand bans entry to foreigners

Thailand bans entry to foreigners

BANGKOK • The Thai government banned entry to all non-resident foreigners yesterday, but held off on restricting people's movements inside the country, as the government prepared to roll out emergency measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A state of emergency was to take effect from midnight local time (1am today Singapore time) until April 30, giving Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha sweeping powers to combat the surge of Covid-19 infection.

New restrictions taking effect at midnight include the closing of all border crossings except for Thai nationals, diplomats and their families, and foreigners with work permits or other official documents allowing them to work in Thailand.

The country recorded 107 new infections yesterday, bringing the known total to 934. Four people have died since the outbreak began.

REUTERS

S'pore sends virus test kits to Brunei

Singapore sent medical supplies to Brunei yesterday that will allow doctors there to detect and help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The Singapore Government has contributed diagnostic kits that can perform 3,000 tests and a polymerase chain reaction machine to test for Covid-19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

It added that the offer was made in a phone call between Singapore Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Brunei Health Minister Haji Mohammad Isham Haji Jaafar.

Singapore previously sent medical supplies to the Philippines on Tuesday, to Myanmar on March 4, and to China on Feb 8 and Feb 19.

Britain's Prince Charles tests positive

LONDON • Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus, but is in good health and is now self-isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms.

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, has been working from his Birkhall residence in Scotland. His wife Camilla, 72, tested negative. He last saw the 93-year-old monarch on March 12.

REUTERS