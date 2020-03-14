InBrief : Iran clears the streets

Iran clears the streets

TEHERAN • Iranian forces will clear the streets nationwide within 24 hours and all citizens will be checked for the coronavirus in a bid to halt its spread, the military said yesterday.

The country reported another 85 deaths yesterday, its highest single-day toll, bringing the total to 514. There are over 11,300 confirmed cases.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

EU's $58b safety net for members

BRUSSELS • The European Union will launch a €37 billion (S$58 billion) investment initiative to help cushion member economies from the impact of the coronavirus.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen yesterday said the EU will also use €1 billion of the bloc's money to guarantee up to €8 billion in loans to 100,000 firms in tourism, transport and other sectors.

REUTERS

Spain to declare emergency

MADRID• • Spain will today declare a state of emergency for the next 15 days, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said yesterday, in a dramatic increase to the policy response that will allow the authorities to confine people and ration goods.

Spain has the second-highest number of infections in Europe, after Italy. There are more than 4,200 cases and some 120 people have died. Mr Sanchez said the number of cases could jump to over 10,000 as early as next week.

REUTERS