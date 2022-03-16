In Brief: NZ sets up visa for Ukrainians

NZ sets up visa for Ukrainians

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's government said it will introduce a new policy that will enable about 4,000 family members of Ukrainian-New Zealanders to move to the country in the short term.

Ukrainian-born New Zealand citizens and residents will be able to sponsor a Ukrainian family member and their immediate family, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said in a statement. Those accepted will be granted a two-year work visa and their children will be able to attend school.

EU rolls out fourth set of sanctions

PARIS • European Union states have agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia, the office of the French EU presidency wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The details of the sanctions were not disclosed, but the French presidency said Russia's "most-favoured nation" trade status would be revoked. This could open the door to the bloc banning or imposing punitive tariffs on Russian goods and putting Russia on a par with North Korea or Iran.

Sanctions were set to include an import ban on Russian steel and iron, an export ban on luxury goods, and a ban on investments in oil companies and the energy sector, according to diplomatic sources.

Russia halts exports of some goods

MOSCOW • Russia's Prime Minister on Monday signed a decree banning the export of white and raw sugar until Aug 31, and wheat, rye, barley and maize exports to neighbouring Eurasian Economic Union states until June 30, a government statement said.

Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, with Egypt and Turkey among the main buyers. It competes mainly with the European Union and Ukraine.

Japan to widen Russian asset freeze

TOKYO • Japan will freeze the assets of an additional 17 Russian individuals, bringing the total number targeted by sanctions to 61, its Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

The step was taken after the United States last Friday imposed sanctions on a slew of Russian individuals, including billionaire Viktor Vekselberg and 12 members of the Duma, Russia's Lower House of Parliament.

Mr Vekselberg was also targeted in the sanctions by Japan, as well as 11 members of the Duma and five family members of banker Yuri Kovalchuk, the Finance Ministry said.

