In Brief: UN to hold more meetings on war

UN to hold more meetings on war

UNITED NATIONS • The United Nations will have multiple meetings this week on Russia's war in Ukraine, though it is unclear if these will lead to the adoption of an official text, diplomats said.

For two weeks, a French-Mexican draft resolution on humanitarian aid has been debated by some Security Council members.

According to the draft version, the council would deplore "the dire humanitarian consequences of the hostilities against Ukraine". The body would demand an "immediate cessation of hostilities", particularly all attacks on civilians.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

UK to host talks with Russia's neighbours

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host leaders from countries along Russia's north-western flank tomorrow to discuss ways they can respond to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, including finding new ways to isolate Russia's economy.

The countries involved are Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

Their leaders are expected to agree to more military exercises in the North Atlantic and Baltic Sea and will discuss the war in Ukraine and energy security, Mr Johnson's office said.

REUTERS

Pope calls for end to Ukraine massacre

VATICAN CITY • A sombre Pope Francis yesterday issued his toughest condemnation yet of the invasion of Ukraine, saying the unacceptable armed aggression and massacre must stop.

The Pope has not used the word "Russia" in his condemnations of the war since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion. But the pontiff's choice of words appear increasingly aimed at rejecting Russia's justifications for war.

"Faced with the barbarity of killing of children, of innocents and unarmed civilians, no strategic reasons can hold up," Pope Francis told 25,000 people in St Peter's Square. "In the name of God I ask you: Stop this massacre!"

REUTERS