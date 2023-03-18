In US, 'tip fatigue' raises questions about sacrosanct habit

WASHINGTON - To tip, or not to tip? That is the question many Americans are grappling with in a country where the tip is king – but even at a grocery store? Or for a bunch of flowers?

“Either way, you feel guilty,” said Matt Schottland, 41, in downtown Washington, a salad and a fruit juice in hand.

In the United States, tipping is not a matter of debate in restaurants. A gratuity of around 15 to 20 per cent of the value of a meal is a must, as it often makes up the bulk of the waiter’s salary.

But for a sandwich to go? For Schottland, outside of restaurants, the answer is generally no. Unless the employees are “super nice”, or he is feeling particularly generous.

But no solution is perfect. If he tips, he may feel “guilty in some way or annoyed or resentful” for spending more money.

And if he doesn’t leave anything, he feels “guilty” toward the employees.

“It’s not a great system,” he sighs.

The dilemma is relatively new. Tipping is spreading into more and more walks of life, making bills heftier in businesses where it was never expected before.

In response, experts warn of the risk of “tip fatigue,” a scenario in which Americans, overworked and hit by inflation, will no longer know where to tip, or how much.

And that phenomenon is in turn likely to open up debate on the increasingly criticised system of remuneration in the hospitality industry.

Guilt factor

According to Dipayan Biswas, professor of marketing at the University of South Florida, this expansion is largely due to “digital kiosks”, the electronic checkouts that have become ubiquitous in recent years.

On these screens, on which customers pay their bill, companies can add a lot of options, including tips. In order not to cough up, the customer must deliberately click on the “no tip” button.

“That makes a lot of people uncomfortable. They don’t want to do that,” says Biswas. “Companies utilise the guilt factor.”