In Uruguay, an effort to save horses from foreign dining tables

PAN DE AZUCAR, Uruguay - Among a motley collection of rescued farm animals, four horses graze peacefully on a farm outside the Uruguayan capital Montevideo, blissfully unaware they had narrowly escaped the chopping block.

Uruguay, a country where horses are not considered food but companions, has seen a rise in equine meat exports, prompting efforts to rescue horses destined for slaughter.

In 2020, the small South American nation was the seventh-largest exporter of horse meat, according to the OEC economic data site, with Belgium, Russia, France and Japan among the top importers.

Most of Uruguay’s tens of thousands of race, sports and work horses end up on someone’s plate somewhere else in the world after they become injured, old, or their owners simply cannot care for them anymore.

Uruguayan horses are not bred for meat, but used in racing or dressage and on farms – often by cattle-breeding gauchos who prefer to travel the grassy plains on horseback rather than by car.

In Pan de Azucar, some 115km east of Montevideo, horses destined for slaughter are finding a second chance on the farm of Juan Pablo Pio.

For now, he is playing host to four horses that were bought by the NGO Santuarios Primitivo, who took the animals from a truck headed for one of Uruguay’s three equine slaughterhouses, and them brought to his farm.

“They have come to live what is left of their lives here,” said Mr Pio, who described his mission as “doing things because they are right and not because they are profitable.”

“Their only mission... is to exist,” he added of the four-footed newcomers.

Mr Pio also has a rescued chicken, a donkey, a pig and a cow.

Fattened up

Santuarios Primitivo was created three years ago by Mr Pablo Amorin y Martin Erro, friends with ties to the equestrian world.

Since then, they have saved some 250 horses and found new homes for them on dozens of farms across the small South American nation.