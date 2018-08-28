In U-turn, Trump lowers White House flag out of ‘respect’ for McCain

The White House flag after being returned to half-staff in honour of Senator John McCain (R-AZ) after first being lowered on Aug 26, 2018, in his honour, then raised again just after midnight on Aug 27, 2018.
The White House flag after being returned to half-staff in honour of Senator John McCain (R-AZ) after first being lowered on Aug 26, 2018, in his honour, then raised again just after midnight on Aug 27, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON (AFP) – Under fire for what critics said was a lack of respect for the late US senator John McCain, President Donald Trump on Monday (Aug 27) issued a formal proclamation about the lawmaker’s death and ordered the White House flag back to half-staff. 

“Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honour, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment,” Trump said in a statement. 

The proclamation affects the flag atop the White House and all public buildings, as well as military installations and embassies. 

Trump said Vice President Mike Pence would speak at a ceremony on Friday (Aug 31) at the US Capitol in remembrance of McCain. 
 

