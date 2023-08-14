In search for Hawaii fires cause, lawyers probe power lines

HAWAII – While the cause of the deadly Maui fires remains under investigation, lawyers are sending experts to the island to look into utility power lines being a possible source of ignition.

Attorneys with Watts Guerra, Singleton Schreiber, and Frantz Law Group said they have been collecting evidence, interviewing eyewitnesses and reviewing reports that indicate that damaged power infrastructure owned by Hawaiian Electric Industries created the spark for the flames.

“All evidence – videos, witness accounts, burn progression, and utility equipment remaining – points to Hawaiian Electric’s equipment being the ignition source of the fire that devastated Lahaina,” said Mr Mikal Watts, a Puerto Rico-based plaintiffs lawyer at Watts Guerra who has won millions of dollars in settlements in other wildfire cases, including against California utility giant PG&E Corp.

Hawaiian Electric said it does not have information on what caused the fires, according to an e-mail statement from spokesman Darren Pai. “Access to the impacted area is also limited for safety and emergency response concerns,” he said. “After the immediate emergency has passed, we will work with the County and others to investigate what happened on Maui.”

Officials have not said what sparked the blazes that were fanned by hurricane-force winds and levelled the historic town of Lahaina. The investigation into what Hawaii Governor Josh Green described as the state’s largest-ever natural disaster could take weeks or months to produce an official determination of the cause.

Emergency workers last Saturday continued to dig through the ash and rubble, with the official death count from the fires rising to 93.

Hawaiian Electric, which operates the Maui Electric utility, has come under criticism for not turning off power despite warnings of critical fire conditions due to predicted dry, gale-force winds. The utility last week said strong winds downed electric power lines and snapped power poles ahead of the blazes.

That said, many things can spark a fire in the right conditions, including backfiring cars and trucks dragging chains along a road.

Sensors that monitor power flow into households detected a major grid fault just after 11.38pm local time on Aug 7 (5.38pm Singapore time on Aug 8), about 20 minutes before a fire was first reported in Maui, followed by dozens of faults overnight, said Mr Bob Marshall, chief executive officer of Whisker Labs.

The company’s plug-in household devices determine whether a fault is taking place on utility equipment through the magnitude of voltage swings. In Maui, the strongest readings came around Lahaina.

While Mr Marshall cautioned that it is not clear whether the faults were the ignition sources, he said that fires need a spark and there is “clear data showing dozens of major grid faults in the area of the fires and around the start times of the fires”. There was no reported lightning at the time, and it is unlikely people were camping with high winds and a red flag warning, he added.

Dr Michael Wara, a wildfire expert who is director of the Climate and Energy Policy Programme at Stanford University, said there is “no question” that the utility should have cut power to reduce wildfire risk with the forecast of gusty winds. The controversial practice is now used by utilities in California, Nevada and Oregon after power lines sparked catastrophic fires during dry windstorms in California.

“We had a situation here with very high winds, very high heat,” said Mr James Frantz, whose firm, Frantz Law Group, is looking at power lines as a culprit and has been signing up residents and businesses in Maui who lost their homes. “And all those factors call for de-energising those lines when that event occurs. They did not do that, and they had the power to do it.”