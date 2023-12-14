In rare display, US-China friendship carries climate summit

DUBAI - The scene would be unthinkable elsewhere these days – US and Chinese envoys, smiling and embracing, hailing their friendship as leading the world together in the right direction.

But the spirit of cooperation was on full display in Dubai, where a United Nations climate summit on Dec 13 sealed a historic if watered-down agreement to begin to transition away from oil, gas and coal, the main culprits in the planetary crisis.

Hailing the summit as a success, US climate envoy John Kerry – the former secretary of state, senator and presidential contender – was joined by a beaming Mr Xie Zhenhua, his retiring Chinese counterpart whom he has known for years.

Mr Kerry had welcomed Mr Xie a month earlier for a long weekend at the Sunnylands resort in the California desert, where the two countries – together responsible for 41 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions – agreed on outlines of climate action that partly served as a basis for the nearly 200-nation Dubai deal.

Mr Xie recalled their work together on another major climate accord, in Paris, eight years ago, and said he brought his grandson – who is eight years old – to Dubai to meet Mr Kerry, who turned 80 on Dec 11 during the negotiations.

His grandson wanted to say “happy birthday to my good friend Mr Kerry”, Mr Xie said.

Stepping up to embrace the silver-haired American, Mr Xie said: “I would like to invite you to join me to wish my good old friend good health and a happy life.”

It was a far cry from the “wolf warrior” diplomacy for which China has recently become known, with shrill, loaded pronouncements attacking the United States and its influence in the world.

While tensions have eased, with presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meeting in November in San Francisco, the two powers remain at loggerheads on a wide range of issues.

At the height of the round-the-clock negotiations in Dubai, when Mr Xie and Mr Kerry said they were working together, the State Department was issuing a statement denouncing what it saw as aggressive moves by Beijing against the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Climate change should be seen as a “universally accepted humanitarian issue” and “not a bilateral, strategic question in terms of the South China Sea or other kinds of things”, Mr Kerry said.

The Biden administration agreed with China to “try to separate other issues and focus on something that is not bilateral but is global”, he said.