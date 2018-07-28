In pictures: Stargazers watch 'blood moon' in longest lunar eclipse
Thousands of people across the world turned their eyes to the stars to watch the blood-red moon from Friday (July 27) night. At the same time, Mars hovered near the moon in the night sky, easily visible to the naked eye. In Singapore, the eclipse was visible in the wee hours of Saturday. The total eclipse lasted 1 hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds - the longest eclipse and the alignment of Mars with the Earth and Sun.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.