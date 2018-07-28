In pictures: Stargazers watch 'blood moon' in longest lunar eclipse

Thousands of people across the world turned their eyes to the stars to watch the blood-red moon from Friday (July 27) night. At the same time, Mars hovered near the moon in the night sky, easily visible to the naked eye. In Singapore, the eclipse was visible in the wee hours of Saturday. The total eclipse lasted 1 hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds - the longest eclipse and the alignment of Mars with the Earth and Sun.

The moon at the maximum eclipse at 4.20am in Singapore, on July 28, 2018.
The moon at the maximum eclipse at 4.20am in Singapore, on July 28, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Framed by Chinese lanterns, the moon is seen minutes before the beginning of a total lunar eclipse occurring at 3.30am, in Singapore, on 28 July, 2018.
Framed by Chinese lanterns, the moon is seen minutes before the beginning of a total lunar eclipse occurring at 3.30am, in Singapore, on 28 July, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
The 'blood moon' seen in Singapore, on July 28, 2018.
The 'blood moon' seen in Singapore, on July 28, 2018.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ SRISNAPS
The 'blood moon' and Mars seen in Singapore, on July 27, 2018.
The 'blood moon' and Mars seen in Singapore, on July 27, 2018.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ SSMFOTO
People taking a selfie with the moon during a full lunar eclipse in La Paz, Bolivia, on July 27, 2018.
People taking a selfie with the moon during a full lunar eclipse in La Paz, Bolivia, on July 27, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
The 'blood moon' eclipse is seen beside the Golden temple in Amritsar early, on July 28, 2018.
The 'blood moon' eclipse is seen beside the Golden temple in Amritsar early, on July 28, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
The 'blood moon' eclipse is seen beside a statue of the ancient Greek god Apollo in central Athens, on July 27, 2018.
The 'blood moon' eclipse is seen beside a statue of the ancient Greek god Apollo in central Athens, on July 27, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
The 'blood moon' can be seen next to Berlin TV Tower in Berlin, on July 27, 2018.
The 'blood moon' can be seen next to Berlin TV Tower in Berlin, on July 27, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The 'blood moon' eclipse is seen beside the cross of the Mor Mikhail Church in Mardin, on July 27, 2018.
The 'blood moon' eclipse is seen beside the cross of the Mor Mikhail Church in Mardin, on July 27, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
A 'blood moon' is seen during a full lunar eclipse next to the old city hall in Munich, Germany, on July 27, 2018.
A 'blood moon' is seen during a full lunar eclipse next to the old city hall in Munich, Germany, on July 27, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Kenyan young boy (centre) looks through a telescope as the moon turns red in Oloika town, Magadi, on July 27, 2018.
A Kenyan young boy (centre) looks through a telescope as the moon turns red in Oloika town, Magadi, on July 27, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse over King Abdullah Mosque in Amman, Jordan, on July 27, 2018.
The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse over King Abdullah Mosque in Amman, Jordan, on July 27, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
This picture shows the full moon in the sky of the Egyptian capital Cairo, on July 27, 2018, prior to the expected total lunar eclipse.
This picture shows the full moon in the sky of the Egyptian capital Cairo, on July 27, 2018, prior to the expected total lunar eclipse. PHOTO: AFP
