In October weather balloon strike, United pilots were showered with glass, probe shows

The National Transportation Safety Board sign is seen at NTSB headquarters in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2024. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal/File Photo

WASHINGTON - Pilots of a United Airlines jet struck by an apparent weather balloon during an October 16 flight near Moab, Utah, were showered with glass before making an emergency landing, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.

WindBorne Systems last month said it believes one of its balloons struck and cracked the windshield of United Flight 1093, a Boeing 737 MAX.

The NTSB said the radar track for the WindBorne long-duration, high-altitude weather balloon was consistent with the path of the United jet. The balloon had departed Spokane, Washington, the prior day, passing over Oregon and Nevada, before eventually flying into airspace above Utah.

"The impact resulted in both pilots being showered with pieces of glass. The captain sustained multiple superficial lacerations to his right arm," the NTSB said.

The first officer was not injured.

The captain said he noticed a distant object on the horizon, but before he could mention it to the first officer there was a significant impact to the windshield and a loud bang.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said last month the incident "could have been really devastating for the aircraft and those on board."

There were initial concerns the damage could have been caused by space debris. Prior government studies have suggested a very small risk of debris striking jets in flight.

Airplane windshields are multi-layered to prevent a loss of cabin pressure if damaged in flight.

The NTSB said the flight had departed Denver with 112 passengers and crew. The captain declared an emergency and diverted safely to Salt Lake City. Passengers were transported on another aircraft to Los Angeles later that day.

WindBorne previously said it has conducted more than 4,000 launches and files a notice with the Federal Aviation Administration for every launch.

WindBorne has "implemented four additional safety measures to further reduce the possibility of any future aircraft-balloon interactions as well as mitigate harm should an impact occur again," it said on Thursday.

The company also said it has cut the time spent in primary commercial altitude bands by approximately 50% across its fleet and is providing automated email reports every two hours for all balloons in certain areas. REUTERS