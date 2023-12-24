In Gaza, displaced women recount lives upended by war

GAZA — A relentless Israeli military campaign, in response to deadly Hamas attacks on Oct 7, has upset the lives of most, if not all, residents of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces have launched a bombardment campaign and ground invasion of Gaza ever since Hamas militants launched their shock attack – the deadliest in Israel’s 75-year history.

It killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 20,258 people in the besieged Palestinian territory, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

The United Nations estimates the fighting has displaced 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million population.

AFP spoke to three Palestinian women who shared how the conflict has upended their lives.

Nour al-Wahidi, 24, medical intern

Wearing a stethoscope around her neck, Ms Wahidi recalled spending 38 consecutive days treating patients in terrible conditions at Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital, which had been raided by Israeli forces.

“I worked through moments of escalation these past two years, but everything about this war is different: the length, the death toll, the severity of injuries, the displacement,” she said.

For a month now, Ms Wahidi has been sharing a flat with 20 members of her extended family, having been displaced twice since the war broke out.

The medical intern is working in the emergency ward of the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah, in the besieged territory’s south.

“Every day, I come across suffering that I never thought I would see,” she said.

Some of her relatives took shelter at a school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, while others remained in Gaza.