Straitstimes.com header logo

In Christmas surprise, British princesses Catherine and Charlotte play piano duet

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Britain’s Princess Catherine (right) and her daughter Charlotte played an extract of a piece by Scottish composer Erland Cooper.

Britain’s Princess Catherine (right) and her daughter Charlotte played an extract of a piece by Scottish composer Erland Cooper.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM KENSINGTONROYAL/X

Follow topic:

LONDON - Britain’s Princess Catherine and her daughter Charlotte teamed up to perform a piano duet in a pre-recorded clip for a Dec 24 replay of a Christmas carol service.

Sitting side by side, with Princess Catherine using only her left hand and the 10-year-old Charlotte – deep in concentration – using only her right, the pair played an extract of a piece by Scottish composer Erland Cooper.

Recorded inside Windsor Castle, the moment was shown at the start of a replay on the ITV channel of the annual Together At Christmas service at London’s Westminster Abbey that Catherine hosted in early December.

The recording came as a surprise as it was not featured when the service was televised originally.

Princess Catherine, who hosted the service for the fifth time in 2025, is one of the most popular members of Britain’s royal family.

The 43-year-old future queen announced she was

cancer-free in September 2024,

months after revealing she was undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed cancer in March that year.

She shares three children with heir to the throne Prince William – 12-year-old George, 10-year-old Charlotte and seven-year-old Louis. AFP

More on this topic
King Charles, Pope Leo pray together in a 500-year first in Vatican’s Sistine Chapel
Britain’s Princess Kate chooses fairy costume, Beatrix Potter art for museum display
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.