In carbon markets we trust? New global guidance aims to stop greenwashing

BARCELONA/GORONGOSA, MOZAMBIQUE (THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION) - For Mozambican conservationist Gabriela Curtiz, the key to making a new plan for carbon credits work in the remote mountains of Gorongosa National Park, ravaged by civil war in recent decades, is to involve the community living there.

"Listening is the first part of changing people's minds - then they will hear you, too," Curtiz told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The park management wants to make it financially worthwhile for villagers to grow and protect indigenous trees alongside their coffee crops, while helping companies elsewhere slim their carbon footprints by buying offsets generated from the park.

"It is better to do things slowly but properly," said American philanthropist Greg Carr, who has invested tens of millions of dollars in rehabilitating the park and hopes the carbon-credit scheme could bring in up to US$3 million (S$4.2 million) a year.

Like many other nature-protection initiatives around the world, Gorongosa aims to take advantage of growing corporate demand for credible ways to reduce planet-heating emissions while also providing financial support to those tackling the climate and biodiversity crises on the ground.

One increasingly popular option is to purchase credits from projects that help avert or remove greenhouse gas emissions through things like keeping carbon-storing forests standing, turning methane seeping from landfill sites into biogas, or distributing more efficient cookstoves that use less fuel and produce less air pollution.

According to Ecosystem Marketplace, a research group that tracks environmental finance, the annual value of the voluntary carbon market topped US$1 billion for the first time in 2021, more than doubling in size from 2020.

It said more companies - from energy to consumer goods and finance - are looking to buy credits as they work on developing strategies to cut their emissions to net zero in the long term.

But as the market grows, so has concern that some of the projects businesses are backing may fall short on promises about their benefits for the climate, ecosystems and local people.

Those worries are rooted in past experience with the world's first carbon-offsetting market, the United Nations' Clean Development Mechanism which awarded 45 per cent of its more than 2 billion credits to just a handful of projects, mainly in Asia for cutting industrial gases, raising doubts over environmental integrity.

Some forest-based carbon projects have also been criticised for claiming averted emissions in places where there was no real deforestation threat or for failing to consult indigenous people and depriving them of land.