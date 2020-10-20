In Brief: Top Palestinian official in critical condition

Top Palestinian official in critical condition

JERUSALEM • Long-time chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was in critical condition and in a medically induced coma yesterday, said the Israeli hospital in Jerusalem treating him for coronavirus complications.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) said on Sunday that Mr Erekat had been admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital's coronavirus intensive care unit due to "chronic health problems in the respiratory system".

The 65-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct 9, the PLO said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Green light for golf, haircuts in Melbourne

MELBOURNE • Residents of Australia's second-biggest city flocked to salons and golf courses yesterday as some stay-at-home restrictions were eased after coronavirus infection rates fell.

Melbourne's five million people had been barred from leaving their homes, with a few exceptions - including shopping for essentials, exercising and going to work - for three months.

They still face a litany of travel restrictions and rules, but will now be able to get a much-needed haircut and do more outdoor socially distanced activities.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jakarta airport readies lanes for S'pore travel

JAKARTA • Indonesia's largest airport, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, is providing special lanes for passengers travelling between Indonesia and Singapore as the two countries have agreed to establish a travel corridor to facilitate diplomatic missions and essential business trips.

The travel arrangement, called the Reciprocal Green Lane, will go into effect next Monday.

Travellers using these lanes will have to go through thermal scanners at terminals prior to stopping at a check-in counter, where they are required to show a negative polymerase chain reaction test result that is valid for 72 hours.

They must then verify their health through the electronic health alert card (e-HAC) application before they are allowed to board the plane.

THE JAKARTA POST/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK