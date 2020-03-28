In Brief: Shangri-La Dialogue called off due to virus

Shangri-La Dialogue called off due to virus

This year's Shangri-La Dialogue - a top-level regional security forum hosted by Singapore - will no longer be held from June 5 to 7 as scheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak, The Straits Times has learnt.

The calling off of the forum, according to sources familiar with the matter, comes as countries tighten their borders to combat the spread of Covid-19.

This marks the first time the annual dialogue - organised by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) - has been called off since it was launched in 2002. It is usually held in June at the Shangri-La Hotel.

In response to ST's queries, IISS said it was working closely with Singapore's Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and expects to issue a formal statement towards the end of the week.

Mr David Boey, a member of Mindef's Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence, told ST that the meeting would be untenable as it is uncertain how long countries will close their borders in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted, however, that "it is important for... efforts such as the Shangri-La Dialogue to stay active, perhaps by video conference or online workshops on topical security issues, to keep potential flashpoints in check".

HK to ban gatherings of more than 4 people

HONG KONG • Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam yesterday announced a ban on public gatherings of more than four people, hours after the city reported 65 new cases of coronavirus infections - its biggest daily increase so far.

The measures will be in place for 14 days, starting tomorrow. Other regulations include requiring restaurants to operate at half their capacity and to set tables at least 1.5m apart.

Hong Kong has 518 cases and four deaths so far.

REUTERS

Infections in Italy yet to hit their peak: Prof

ROME • Coronavirus infections in Italy have not hit their peak, the head of the national health institute said yesterday, the day after more than 6,150 people tested positive and 712 died in a single 24-hour period.

Professor Silvio Brusaferro noted, however, there were "signs of a slowdown" in the numbers of people becoming infected, suggesting the peak may not be far away.

REUTERS