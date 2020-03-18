In Brief: India widens travel ban to own passport holders

India widens travel ban to own passport holders

NEW DELHI • India has expanded a travel ban on passengers from the United Kingdom, Turkey and the whole of Europe, announcing that even Indian passport holders would be denied entry from these locations till the end of this month.

"Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European free trade association, Turkey and the United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from March 18, 2020. No airline shall board passengers from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on March 18, 2020," according to a notification from the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Indonesia to impose visa measures

JAKARTA • Indonesia will suspend its visa-free and visa-on-arrival arrangements for one month starting on Friday. All travellers must apply for a visa at Indonesia's overseas missions and attach a health certificate from the health authorities in their respective countries," said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi yesterday. The move will affect all foreign nationals.

Thailand postpones Songkran festivities

BANGKOK• • Thailand's traditional new year festival Songkran, which is from April 13 to 15, has been postponed, while universities and schools have been ordered shut.

The closures will take effect from today and last for two weeks, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday.

Sports venues in Bangkok and five adjacent provinces - Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakarn and Samut Sakhon - will be shut indefinitely.

Entertainment venues such as bars, nightclubs and massage parlours will also be closed for two weeks.

Thailand has 177 cases of infections and one death.