In Brief: Hanoi tells residents to self-isolate at home

Hanoi tells residents to self-isolate at home

HO CHI MINH • Vietnam's capital Hanoi has advised its residents to self-isolate at home until at least the end of the month, after Vietnam recorded the biggest daily increase of coronavirus cases, the city's ruling body said yesterday.

Weeks after declaring the recovery of all 16 of its patients, Vietnam has confirmed 76 cases of the virus, 10 of which emerged on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Prayer event sparks outcry in Bangladesh

DHAKA • A massive coronavirus prayer session with tens of thousands of devotees sparked an outcry in Bangladesh on Wednesday as the nation reported its first death from the virus.

Local police chief Tota Miah said some 10,000 Muslims gathered in an open field in Raipur town to pray for the end of the outbreak. Organisers claimed there were 25,000 worshippers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

S. Korea's total case tally jumps to 8,565

SEOUL • South Korea posted a jump in new coronavirus cases yesterday, reversing days of slowing infections after a new outbreak emerged in a nursing home in the hardest-hit city of Daegu.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported 152 new cases, taking the national tally to 8,565. Among the new cases, 97 are from Daegu, where at least 74 patients at a nursing home tested positive this week.

REUTERS

Alibaba diagnostic tool offered to Europe

PARIS • Alibaba Group is offering Europe's embattled healthcare systems a cloud-based coronavirus diagnostic tool that it says it has successfully tried in China's hospitals.

The firm said it presented its machine-learning software for chest scans to healthcare representatives in France and Italy. The move comes amid a push by China to promote its efforts to contain the pandemic that started in Wuhan.

BLOOMBERG