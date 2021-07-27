In Brief: China: Highest daily rise since Jan

China: Highest daily rise since Jan

BEIJING • China reported 76 new coronavirus cases yesterday, the highest daily rise since January. The cases include 40 domestic transmissions, prompting the authorities to test millions in eastern Jiangsu province.

Tens of thousands of people are under lockdown in Jiangsu's provincial capital Nanjing as the authorities test the city's 9.2 million residents for a second time after an outbreak linked to its airport last week.

Taxis and cars on ride-hailing platforms cannot leave the city, while a subway line linking the airport and a train station is suspended, Nanjing authorities said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

France: Vaccine passports get nod

PARIS • France's Parliament voted to make vaccine passports a key part of daily life in the battle against Covid-19.

President Emmanuel Macron last week ordered the health pass - proof of full vaccination or a negative test - mandatory for visits to venues such as cinemas or nightclubs.

Vaccine passports have encountered fierce opposition from some, who believe they erode civil liberties. Protests over the weekend against the rules drew over 160,000 people and led to dozens being arrested.

Some 60 per cent of France's 65 million population are now partly or fully vaccinated, Mr Macron tweeted yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Britain: New cases fall for 5th day

LONDON • Britain reported a drop in new coronavirus cases for a fifth consecutive day, a potential boost for Prime Minister Boris Johnson following a chaotic week since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

Public Health England data recorded 29,173 new infections on Sunday, down from 31,795 last Saturday. New cases were in excess of 50,000 on July 17, but have since been on a downward trend, the data shows.

The declining virus data is also respite for Mr Johnson. He has been under fire for his handling of the so-called "pingdemic", with critical parts of the economy under stress due to many workers being forced into isolation.

BLOOMBERG