In Brief :

Egypt to host COP27 in Red Sea resort

CAIRO • Egypt has been officially selected to host next year's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), the country's Environment Ministry said on Thursday. The country will hold the conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, it added.

REUTERS

Garbage collectors go on strike in Glasgow

GLASGOW • As diplomats at the summit in Glasgow preach about the need to curb both greenhouse gas emissions and mass consumption, dumpsters and trash cans are overflowing outside the gleaming centre of Scotland's largest city. The city's 1,000 garbage collectors, among other workers, said they staged an eight-day strike that ended on Monday as they were tired of poor working conditions, lack of respect from management and low wages.

NYTIMES

Leader of youngest team finds strength in music

GLASGOW • Panama's top COP26 negotiator Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez, 29, pumps himself up each morning with "reggaeton" music as he prepares to fight for the future of his country and his generation.

"We're the people who are going to make noise," he said. The 11-member Panamanian negotiating team which he leads is the youngest at COP26, with an average age of just 26 and more women than men.

REUTERS

Bezoz Earth Fund head pushes govts to do more

GLASGOW • The head of Amazon chief Jeff Bezos' US$10 billion (S$13.54 billion) Bezos Earth Fund has joined calls for governments to take on more of the risk of financing climate action, and help the world's development banks become more flexible in their approach.

Policymakers at the summit in Scotland are pushing private sector investors to use their trillions of dollars in capital to help drive the transition to low-carbon economies in emerging markets.

REUTERS