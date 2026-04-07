In Algeria, St Augustine's city anticipates Pope Leo's visit

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Pope Leo XIV will be the first Catholic pontiff to visit Algeria.

ANNABA, Algeria – On Algeria’s sparkling Mediterranean coast, the city of Annaba is teeming with excitement as the one-time home of St Augustine readies for the country’s first visit by a Catholic pontiff.

For the city’s small Christian community, Pope Leo XIV’s visit is a powerful nod of recognition, and at the Basilica of St Augustine, preparations are well under way, overseen by rector Fred Wekesa.

Municipal workers, aided by members of the Order of St Augustine, are hard at work repainting the walls and polishing the statues ahead of the Pope’s visit to Algeria from April 13 to 15.

Elected in May 2025 , Pope Leo in his first speech loudly proclaimed his affinity for St Augustine, describing himself as a “son” of the famed theologian.

Augustine was born in 354 in the ancient city of Thagaste, now known as Souk Ahras, about 100km south of Annaba – which lies atop the ancient Roman city of Hippo.

He would become the bishop of Hippo in 395, and it was there that he wrote his famous Confessions, before dying in 430.

For Father Wekesa, Pope Leo’s arrival will be “a great joy”.

“He is the first pope to have thought of us and of coming to visit us. It is therefore a deeply significant moment,” he added.

“We are what I call a ‘small flock’, a minority. But that does not mean we are forgotten,” he said. “On the contrary... the Pope’s presence supports us as a minority. It carries a message of encouragement and solidarity.”

Honour

Annaba, about 550km east of Algiers, has been transformed into a vast construction site in the meantime.

Work is under way to resurface and paint the road leading up to the basilica, perched on a hill overlooking the archaeological site that houses the remains of the Basilica of Peace, from which St Augustine once spread his teachings.

Mr Imad, 54, said Pope Leo’s visit is “a great honour for us, the Algerians of Annaba, because it is an important symbol of peace, not just for our community but for all Christians and Muslims”.

The Algerian authorities see the visit as having particular importance, with preparations personally overseen by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Father Wekesa said he felt moved by the “spontaneous enthusiasm of the Algerians”, who invited the pontiff as soon as he expressed a wish to visit.

He is certain that the visit “will also change the way Algeria is viewed” abroad and show the country’s “true face”.

“All too often, some people view this country only through the lens of the ‘dark years’,” he lamented, alluding to the country’s bloody civil war from 1992 to 2002, when 200,000 people were killed in the conflict between Islamists and security forces.

Between 1994 and 1996, 19 Christian clerics were killed, including Bishop Pierre Claverie of Oran, and the seven monks of Tibhirine, who were beatified in 2018.

“With the Holy Father’s visit... the whole world will see the hospitality and generosity of the Algerian people,” and “that we are capable of living together in peace”, Father Wekesa continued.

Solidarity

The vast majority of Annaba’s Christian community is made up of scholarship students from sub-Saharan African countries and foreign workers, alongside a handful of Algerian converts, according to Father Wekesa.

Among those set to attend the pontiff’s visit are students from the University of Batna, 270km south of Annaba, who came especially to participate in preparations.

For Ms Patricia Kouago, 22, the arrival of a pope is an occasion “for Christians and Muslims to come together”.

“It is also a sense of solidarity that we are building. His arrival could strengthen the bonds between us,” she added. AFP