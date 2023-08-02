In a warming world, is an air-conditioned future inevitable?

WASHINGTON - They are ubiquitous in the United States, controversial in Europe and coveted in South Asia. As heatwaves intensify across the world, air-conditioning has taken centre stage.

For better or for worse, these power-hungry appliances are among the most common adaptations to a warming world. They have become a necessary tool for the survival of millions, according to experts.

But while they bring immediate, life-saving relief, air-conditioners come at a cost to the climate crisis because of their enormous energy requirements.

Air-conditioning is responsible for the emission of approximately one billion tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), out of a total of 37 billion emitted worldwide.

It is possible to end this vicious circle, experts say, by increasing the contribution of renewable energies, developing less energy-intensive air-conditioners and augmenting them with other cooling techniques.

“There are some real purists who think that we can eliminate, but I just don’t think that’s feasible,” Dr Robert Dubrow, a Yale epidemiologist who specialises in the health effects of climate change, told AFP.

Access to air-conditioning already saves tens of thousands of lives a year, a figure that is growing, according to a recent IEA report co-authored by Dr Dubrow.

Studies show that the risk of heat-related death is reduced by about three-quarters for those living in homes with an air-conditioner.

In the US, where about 90 per cent of households have air-conditioning, studies have highlighted the role it plays in protecting the population – and the potentially devastating effect of widespread power cuts during heatwaves.

But globally, of the 3.5 billion people living in hot climates, only about 15 per cent have air-conditioners at home.

High costs, high emissions

The number of air-conditioners in the world, about two billion today, is set to skyrocket as temperatures and incomes rise.

India, China and Indonesia – the first, second and fourth most populous countries in the world, respectively – are among those that will see the strongest growth.

By 2050, the share of households in India equipped with air-conditioners could increase from 10 per cent to 40 per cent, according to a recent study.

But such an increase in electricity consumption would be equivalent to the current total annual production of a country like Norway.

If India’s future grid uses as much fossil fuels as it does today, that would mean around 120 million tonnes more carbon dioxide emitted annually – or 15 per cent of the country’s current energy sector emissions.