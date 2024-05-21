In a boiling world, chief heat officers battle ‘silent killer’

BOGOTA – As the era of “global boiling” spawns ever deadlier heatwaves, a handful of heat tsars are working with officials in cities from Miami to Melbourne in a race against time to cool urban heat traps and prevent tens of thousands of deaths.

Seven chief heat officers – who all happen to be women – are working in Miami, Melbourne, Dhaka, Freetown and Athens to plant trees, create “pocket parks”, install water fountains and teach people about the effects of extreme heat on the human body.

The role of chief heat officer was created three years ago by a United States-based think tank, but even in that short time the task has become more urgent as planet-heating emissions – largely from the use of coal, oil and gas – are pushing temperatures into “uncharted territory”, according to scientists.

Already, last year was the hottest on record, and new research suggests that the intense northern hemisphere summer heat made it the warmest summer in some 2,000 years – more evidence of what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called “the era of global boiling”.

This year, heatwaves have already ravaged several countries in Asia, costing lives, disrupting education and damaging livelihoods. In Europe, where as many as 61,000 people may have died in the 2022 heatwaves, people are bracing for more record temperatures in the coming summer months.

Despite this increased frequency, many people do not fully comprehend how dangerous extreme heat can be, said Ms Krista Milne, co-chief heat officer for Melbourne.

“In Australia, as around the world, it (heat) kills more people than any other natural hazard, yet people don’t understand that it’s an issue and therefore don’t prepare for it.”

Extreme heat can cause heat stroke or kidney failure and exacerbate heart or respiratory diseases. Children, older people, pregnant women, farmers and gig workers are among the most vulnerable, especially in poorer countries.

An April report by the United Nations’ International Labour Organisation said nearly 19,000 people die every year due to workplace injuries attributed to excessive heat.

“The simple fact is that there is a point where the body can’t cool down,” said Ms Milne.

‘Silent killer’

The chief heat officer posts were created through an initiative by the US-based Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, which says that by 2050, heatwaves will affect more than 3.5 billion people globally – half of them in urban centres.

“Heat is the most deadly climate danger. It’s a silent killer,” said Ms Elissavet Bargianni, who was appointed chief heat officer for Athens in May 2023.

The city was the first in Europe to rank heatwaves from Category 1 to Category 3, helping residents to decide whether to stay indoors or cancel outdoor sports events. The ranking also helps officials assess whether they need to temporarily shut tourist sites, like the ancient Acropolis, Ms Bargianni said.

Cities are often several degrees warmer than nearby rural areas because heat trapped by dense clusters of concrete and dark-coloured roads and buildings creates a “heat island” effect, meaning night-time temperatures also remain high.