In 2023, the world lost a Bhutan-sized area of rainforest: Study

SINGAPORE - Every minute in 2023, the world lost the equivalent of 10 football pitches of tropical primary forest cover, a global study released on April 4 showed.

In total, primary rainforest loss totalled 3.7 million ha, or about the size of Bhutan. That is down 9 per cent from 2022 but still stubbornly high and similar to the totals in 2021 and 2019. Primary forest refers to pristine forest that exists in its original condition.

A dramatic drop in forest loss in Brazil and Colombia in 2023 was offset by rises in Indonesia, Laos and Bolivia, among other countries, the study by the World Resources Institute’s Global Forest Watch platform and the University of Maryland showed.

The figures are concerning because mature rainforests are vital storehouses of nature which soak up large amounts of planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) and regulate regional and local climates. They also provide food and livelihoods for millions of people and are major sources of fresh water for rivers.

Despite their many benefits, these forests are being cleared at an alarming rate for agriculture, mining, roads and urbanisation. This is despite a pledge in 2021 by more than 140 countries to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

The annual study used satellite data to calculate forest loss from clearing, fires or other causes. The scientists involved focused mainly on loss of tropical primary forests because almost all deforestation takes place in the tropics.

“And also because those tropical primary forests represent some of the most important ecosystems to protect in order to avoid carbon emissions and biodiversity loss,” Ms Mikaela Weisse, director of Global Forest Watch, told a media briefing.

She said primary forest loss in 2023 caused the release of 2.4 billion tonnes of CO2, equivalent to almost half the fossil fuel emissions of the US, underscoring the climate value in protecting the rainforests.

Brazil recorded a 36 per cent drop in primary forest loss, coinciding with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s first year in office. Since his re-election, Mr Lula has revoked anti-environmental measures of the past administration, recognised new indigenous territories and bolstered law enforcement.

In Colombia, primary forest loss fell 49 per cent. Ms Weisse pointed to President Gustavo Petro’s peace talks with different armed groups that focused on forest conservation as an explicit goal.

But these gains were countered by losses elsewhere, including a 27 per cent increase in primary forest loss in Bolivia, which recorded the third-highest primary forest loss of any tropical country in 2023. Fires and agricultural expansion were the main reasons.

In Laos, rainforest loss surged by 47 per cent, to 136,533ha in 2023 from 93,089ha in 2022.

“Primary forest loss in Laos is mostly driven by agricultural expansion, which is fuelled in part by demand and investment in agriculture by China,” Ms Elizabeth Goldman, senior research manager for Global Forest Watch, told the media briefing.

Agriculture and mining were also partly behind a 27 per cent jump in rainforest loss in Indonesia to just over 290,000ha, or four times the area of Singapore.

“About 15 per cent of the loss in Indonesia in 2023 occurred in patches of over 100ha alongside existing palm oil and pulpwood plantations,” Mr Rod Taylor, forests director at the World Resources Institute, told The Straits Times.